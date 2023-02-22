King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be crowned on May 6 coronation.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, will be the oldest King and Queen Consort ever crowned in British history. When Queen Elizabeth II assumed the throne in 1952 at the age of 25, Charles was only 3 years old. She went on to rule for a record-breaking 70 years.

The oldest British monarch to be crowned before King Charles, according to Sky History, was in his or her mid- to late-fifties. King William IV, who ascended to the throne at age 64 in 1830, King Edward VII, who succeeded him at age 59 in 1901, and King George IV, who did so at age 57 in 1820, are the three oldest monarchs who have gone before him.

🎶 Twelve newly commissioned pieces of music will be performed at the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort at @Wabbey, showcasing musical talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Find out more ⬇️ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 18, 2023

The royal couple will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The countdown to their coronation has begun. The most recent post from Buckingham Palace focused entirely on the music from the coronation ceremony. The palace has continued to provide more details regarding festivities and the three-day bank holiday weekend.