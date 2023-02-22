Selena Gomez is officially very popular.

This week, the “Only Murders in the Building” star become the most-followed woman on Instagram, passing previous record holder Kylie Jenner.

While both celebs show 380 million followers on their Instagram pages, The Independent discovered that the source code on Gomez’s profile shows a follower count closer to 416 million.

Jenner, meanwhile, appears to have closer to 408 million followers.

Instagram has not yet commented on the official counts, but on Twitter, fans were celebrating Gomez’s social media achievement.

Gomez has had a complicated relationship with social media over the years, telling Vanity Fair earlier this month, “There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”