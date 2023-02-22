Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus is top of the pops!

This week, the singer celebrated her hit single “Flowers” reaching No. 1 on the Pop Radio chart, along with topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the fifth week in a row.

“Flowers is #1 @ Pop Radio for the first time & #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again for the 5th Week in a row! THANK YOU & I LOVE YOU! ❤️,” she wrote, sharing a red bikini picture on Instagram.

In the comments, OneRepublic singer Ryan Tedder joked, “I see we’ve been using the SAME TRAINER. Our figure is annoyingly the same FML 🤦🏼‍♂️”

The day before, Cyrus shared another bikini pic while teasing her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10.

Cyrus released “Flowers” on January 12, and it debuted atop the Hot 100, her second No. 1 single after 2013’s “Wrecking Ball”.