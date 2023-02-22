Click to share this via email

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Fans of talking raccoons have the opportunity to take one home.

Indie studio A24 has announced they will be auctioning off props and other items from Best Picture-nominated hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Among the items up for sale when the auction goes live from Feb. 23 to March 2 will be the fan-favourite Raccacoonie puppet.

Other items will include Deirde’s Desk Cookies, Evelyn’s Hot Dog Costume, Hot Dog Hands, a Pile of Receipts, Waymond’s Fanny Pack and more.

The auction is divided into the categories “Laundry & Taxes”, “In Another Life” and “Mementos from the Multiverse”.

100 per cent of the proceeds from the auction will go toward charities selected by directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert: the Asian Mental Health Project, Laundry Workers Center and Transgender Law Center.