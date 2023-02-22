It’s celebration time for Behati Prinsloo as her little girl turned five.

The doting mother posted pictures from Gio Grace’s fifth birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old model displayed her face painting skills in a picture from the celebration while in the other she showed the adorable rainbow-themed birthday cake.

Prinsloo captioned the photograph, which showed her face-to-face with her daughter and had a spider painted on her cheek, “We raged.” The 5-year-old was only partially visible, but it appeared like she had a pink, orange, and yellow masterpiece painted on her face.

Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5 lead vocalist Adam Levine. They have three children — Gio Grace, Dusty Rose, 6 while their third one was born on January 28, 2023.