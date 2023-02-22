Melissa Joan Hart is looking back on the time that she and Ryan Reynolds “had a little thing” when they worked together on the 1996 TV movie

Hart, appearing on the podcast “Hey Dude… The 90s Called!”, told hosts Christine Taylor and David Lascher about working with the future “Deadpool” star in a made-for-TV “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” movie, in which Reynolds played Seth, teen love interest of Hart’s character.

Hart began by revealing she dated Chris William Martin (a.k.a. Corky) while they co-starred on her previous show, “Clarissa Explains It All”, and then added, “And then [I]kind of had a little thing with Ryan.”

She added, “Corky was one of the kids on it, and I met him like in Utah or something at a Nick Takes Over Your School [event], and we started phone dating from Vancouver from Orlando.”

Hart continued, “And then, I worked with Ryan Reynolds on the ‘Sabrina’ movie. The first movie we did, Ryan was in it.”

Back in 2017, Hart also dished about crushing on Reynolds while they worked together.

“We were smitten and cute. He was adorable. He was a really nice guy,” she told Australia’s “Studio 10”. “He wasn’t like, the Ryan Reynolds everybody knows these days…. He was sweet — he was very sweet.”