Pink thought having children wasn’t in the cards for her.

That was until she met her husband Carey Hart. The two share 11-year-old Willow and 6-year-old Jameson together.

“I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn’t picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother,” she admitted to People. “But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I’ve ever done. It’s shocking how responsible I’ve become.”

So responsible in fact that she’s completely adopted to a family lifestyle.

“I was in charge of snacks for last week’s basketball game; I’m chaperoning Willow’s dance next Friday… Who am I?” she joked. “But I love it.”

Her fellow mom and longtime friend Selma Blair had nothing but praise for Pink’s powerhouse parenting.

“Pink would organize these annual campouts at her house with all the friends and kids. She knows the love and strength in community. She’s the ultimate mama and rock star. She made time; created it for all of us to have that weekend to just dance and eat and play. One night I stayed up in my tent listening to Matthew McConaughey playing beer pong, my kid asleep next to me. Everyone loves showing up for Pink!” Blair recalled. “Between touring, there were birthday parties for the kids and moon circles with all the lovely women in her life. The most endearing group.”

While the musician tried her best to balance parenting and her career, there were still times where it didn’t work out, as with her tour schedule overlapping with her daughter’s theatre production.

“We finally had to have this really teary conversation about what I do and that it’s hard as a mom, and that’s why not a lot of moms do it,” Pink revealed. “I told her, ‘It’s going to suck, and I won’t go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I’ll quit. I’ll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?’ And she was like, ‘Don’t quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.’ And I was like, ‘I love what I do too. I worked my ass off for it, and I’m not going to apologize for that. Also, it affords you a very nice life!’ ”

Despite the busy schedule and having more responsibilities than ever, she wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.

“I want to be the best I can be at everything, and it’s never good enough; it’s f—ing impossible,” she added. “But I love being a mom, I love music, and I’m dumb lucky I get to do all of these things. I count my blessings every single day.”