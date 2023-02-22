Paris Hilton has revealed the name of her son, whom she and husband Carter Reum welcomed back in January.

“My beautiful baby boy’s name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum,” she said during the Wednesday, Feb. 22 edition of her “This Is Paris” podcast. “And Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world.”

According to Hilton, her son is named for the Arizona city, and is hoping to continue the tradition by naming her future daughter London.

“I’ve been planning my children’s names for years and years,” she said, pointing out that Phoenix also stands for “hope, rebirth and transformation.”

Her son’s middle name also holds a great deal of significance for her, honouring her late grandfather, hotel mogul Barron Hilton.

“He was always my mentor, and I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day, so I really wanted to honour him by having his name in my first son’s name,” she explained.