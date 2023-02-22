Before being banned from “The Real Housewives Ultimate Ladies Trip,” Brandi Glanville boasted about doing lap dances while intoxicated.

Glanville appeared on Monday’s episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, which was recorded at the end of 2022.

“I am a happy drunk. I will give you a lap dance. I like to have fun, and I don’t hide the fact that I get drunk,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum said.

“When I pass out in my clothes, I know I had a really good night ’cause there was no getting that dress off, I just needed to go to bed,” Glanville added. “And honestly, how many times has everyone that I know done that? Like, ‘Eh, I’m in my clothes, got my makeup on from last night, it’s fine.’ I just don’t pretend.”

Brandi quickly packed her luggage and left for “RHUGT” in Morocco. She then repacked her luggage and left again for her house. Behind a closed bathroom door, Brandi allegedly got drunk and may or may not have sexually abused Caroline. No statements have been made by Caroline’s camp. But Brandi is expressing the spirit of denial online.