Chris Harrison parted ways with “The Bachelor” in 2021 under a cloud of controversy when the longtime host of the reality dating show was hit with backlash when he defended contestant Rachel Kirkconnell attending an antebellum-themed plantation party when she was a college student.

Harrison was replaced by Jesse Palmer on “The Bachelor” and Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe on “The Bachelorette”.

Since Harrison’s exit, however, ratings have plummeted; the current season, featuring Bachelor Zach Shellcross, is hitting record low ratings. Just last week, in fact, some reports claimed that ABC was investigating the idea of bringing Harrison back into the fold (something ABC reps have reportedly denied).

In the latest edition of his podcast, “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison”, he welcomed guest Tori Spelling, who asked if he would ever consider returning to the show he hosted for nearly two decades.

Harrison responded by noting that the report claimed that “internal conversations are being had by ABC executives about bringing me back. Do I think these conversations have happened? Probably.”

According to Harrison, bringing him back would simply be smart business.

“I think it would almost be crazy not to if you’re running a business, any business at all, and that business sales are down 50 to 60 percent and falling — and everybody can see the numbers, we know what’s happening — and you think there’s something that could change that and fix that? Of course you’re going to have that conversation. You would be crazy not to have that conversation,” he said.

“With the advent of this podcast, they’ve seen the numbers,” he continued. “They’ve seen the response in my social media. They’re not deaf to all of that. They’ve seen what’s happening, so am I shocked these conversations are happening? No. It would not be a surprise. In fact, I would be shocked if they aren’t happening.”

As for whether it could actually happen, Harrison says he’s keeping an open mind.

“It’s complicated and never say never,” he said, admitting that if network execs wanted to discuss his return, he’d take the phone call.