It’s been a while since “How I Met Your Mother” ended its run, but two of the beloved sitcom’s co-stars recently got together to catch up.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, “HIMYM” star Josh Radnor — who played Ted — shared a photo of himself posing with former cast-mate Alyson Hannigan, a.k.a. Lily.

“Well look who I had lunch with today!!” Radnor wrote in the caption.

“None other than @alysonhannigan herself!” he continued. “It was delightful. So sweet to reconnect and drop in and talk about all the things. And her tremendous sweater just added to the magnificence. Love this gal forever.”

Radnor’s post received an enthusiastic thumbs-up from recurring “HIMYM” guest star Kyle MacLachlan, who played eccentric boating enthusiast George Van Smoot, a.k.a. The Captain.

MacLachlan appeared on the ongoing spin-off of “HIMYM” — “How I Met Your Father”. So far, Neil Patrick Harris (Barney Stintson) and Cobie Smulders (Robin Scherbatsky) have guest starred on the show headlined by Hilary Duff.

Speaking off Radnor’s possible cameo in the upcoming episodes of the show, Duff told ET Canada: “The way that our creators are tying in their visits to us, it’s just unique. And I could never dream up how they do it. So, we’re having lots of fun and we hope to excite the audience by bringing them all.”