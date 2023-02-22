Alexis Stone has proven to be a masterful makeup chameleon and the drag superstar’s latest transformation is truly one for the ages.

Stone — whose expert use of makeup and prosthetics has resulted in uncanny replications of Dolly Parton, Kim Kardashian and Mrs. Doubtfire — pulled out all the stops for the latest: Jennifer Coolidge.

Stone shared video of the faux “White Lotus” star heading to the Diesel show at this year’s Milan Fashion Week.

Accompanying the video is the club mix version of the “White Lotus” theme, which repeatedly uses a line of dialogue from Coolidge’s character: “These gays, they’re trying to murder me.”

Stone was also photographed sitting in the front row of the Diesel show, alongside none other than “White Lotus” star Haley Lu Richardson, who played beleaguered assistant of Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid.

(L-R) Anna Dello Russo, Haley Lu Richardson, Alexis Stone and Orville Peck are seen at the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel)

Stone’s stunning transformation was so convincing that many people couldn’t believe it wasn’t the actual Jennifer Coolidge at the show.

Just found out Jennifer Coolidge wasn’t at the diesel show and it was actually Alexis Stone dressed as her pic.twitter.com/TicFxWFHCE — Eboni🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) February 22, 2023

bruh…Alexis Stone really be doing this shit cause she also got me w/Dolly Parton. There are little things that can give it away but fuck that. This is great. https://t.co/41fNRLwsor — newnew da thundercat.⚡️ (@newnewthundacat) February 22, 2023

It’s Alexis Stone!!! In drag!! I’m shook!!!!!! — clarabelle 🪩✨ (@cbell_cbell) February 22, 2023