Diane Kruger never envisioned herself becoming a mother — until she was.

In the latest edition of Dear Media’s “Divorced Not Dead” podcast, Kruger sits down with host Caroline Stanbury, a friend of Kruger’s since they were 21 years old.

During the conversation, Kruger, who welcomed daughter Nova with partner Norman Reedus back in 2018, opens up about how she came to change her stance about children once she entered her mid-30s.

READ MORE: Diane Kruger Gives Rare Update On Life With Norman Reedus And Daughter Nova In New Birthday Post

“You know, I don’t know. Maybe it is what people say about women and that time clock, just all of a sudden kicks in. I mean, the truth is I would’ve had a kid with or without a man attached,” she said.

“I remember starting to feel like [it] in my mid-30s. Like, ‘What am I doing all this for? Why am I running so hard, trying to make money and trying to live this life? What’s it all worth it?'” she continued.

“I was in a very serious relationship at the time. We tried very hard to have a child, which didn’t work out. And then, I was single, and I thought, ‘Oh, you know what? Maybe it’s just easier to do it on your own anyways.’ You don’t have to ask anyone for permission on schooling or where you’re gonna live. Let’s do it on your own.”

READ MORE: Diane Kruger Explains How ‘Everything Changed With Motherhood’ In ‘Women’s Health’ Cover Story

Then she met Reedus, and everything clicked into place.

“When we realized we were gonna have a baby, and naturally, it just became this,” she shared. “I mean, Nova truly happened when I was least expecting it and most needed it in my life,” she said. “She was the absolute best thing that’s ever happened to me, to us, to my life.”