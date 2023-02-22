As one of the world’s most famous people, how does Kylie Jenner shield herself from online negativity?

“Look, you can’t even imagine what I’ve read over the years about myself,” she shared in a new interview with Vanity Fair Italy.

“But do you know what’s new? I don’t read the comments anymore,” she revealed. “I’ve become strong and I’ve realized that I don’t have to allow them into my life. Of course, you get reactions and sometimes it is impossible not to get caught up in something that is blatantly false. Even in these cases, my mirror is my family, friends, people who love me: they are the only ones who give me back a true image of me, who really know who I am.”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Speaks Candidly About ‘Painful’ Struggle With Postpartum Depression, Gives Advice To Anyone Else Going Through It

Of course, that’s easier said than done when you have 380 million Instagram followers.

“I grew up in the TV spotlight since I was nine years old,” Jenner pointed out. “It has always been natural for me. Notoriety, exposure never got in the way of my personality. Fame came early in my life, in a way I can say it came naturally because I can’t define a real before or after — it has always been that way. And I can’t make comparisons with my family either, because my family was not only there, with me, my family is also what keeps me grounded, firmly anchored in the reality of things. Of all things.”

Jenner was also asked what it was like to hold so much influence on modern culture, particularly when it comes to the realm of beauty.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott ‘On a Break’ From Relationship And Leading ‘Different Lifestyles,’ Source Says

“I try not to think about all this responsibility,” she admitted. “Since I was a child, I’ve realized that I have a lot of influence: I would dye my hair a certain way, and then when I met with the public, with my sisters, I would see so many women with the same hairstyle as mine. What I do, then, is simple: I strive to become a positive inspiration, I try to remain authentic, to never betray myself.”