It’s been a wait, but “The Flash” is finally ready to be seen — and the first place it will be screened is at the upcoming CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Variety is reporting that “multiple sources” have confirmed that the long-awaited DC movie, starring Ezra Miller as the scarlet speedster, will be screening for the first time ever at this year’s CinemaCon, the annual convention of movie theatre owners held from April 24-27.

As Variety notes, studios typically show sizzle reels and first-look trailers, and screening a film its entirety is seen as a major show of confidence that the movie will be a blockbuster; last year, for example, Paramount screened “Top Gun: Maverick” in order to convince theatre owners it was a winner.

“Worlds collide in ‘The Flash’ when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the studio synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

“The Flash” is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 16.