“Everything Everywhere All At Once” has been barreling its way through awards season, with the film receiving a staggering 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

In addition, Michelle Yeoh has been nominated for Best Actress, Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress, Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor and Stephanie Hsu for Best Supporting Actress.

Speaking with Variety, Hsu shared some of the lessons she learned from her co-stars during what’s been a very busy awards season.

One of those lessons came from the comeback of Quan, who’d given up acting after his success as a child actor.

“Time is not linear, and love is infinite. Ke came back because his love for this was so big that he could not hold it anymore,” she said. “I think sometimes our industry makes it feel like once you go, you can’t stop and it’s some sort of a momentum climb. I think it’s important to remember that life if you’re lucky, is long. Artistic careers need ebbs and flow to evolve into the next chapter of yourself. It’s not meant to be a rat race.”

She also lauded the record number of Asian nominees this year. “We have to remember that so much change continues to happen, and we’ve crossed a few thresholds in the last five to 10 years. I’m excited for us to cross that threshold and find new ways of including and measuring art. But for now, this system is the one that exists,” she said, revealing that being a role model is something she takes seriously.

“Responsibility… I feel like that’s been my whole career,” she added. “When I got to be a female lead on Broadway, or on ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and played a bilingual Chinese woman in the 1950s on television, those barriers were in front of me before they were kicked down. I was brought up in an artistic community where regardless of identity, any opportunity you have is an opportunity to bring 10 other people with you. That is my greatest joy. This is beyond race, identity and sexuality. This is about making people who are good, good artists.”