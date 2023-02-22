Adam Lambert has been proudly gay since bursting on the scene as a contestant on the eighth season of “Amercian Idol”.

“I’m proud to say that I was part of a wave of people who were pushing the conversation,” he told People of being an early LGBTQ role model on television. “I’ve proven a lot to myself.”

When he first took to the stage, Lambert looked to his role models, including such artists as Boy George, Melissa Etheridge, George Michael and Elton John. “I looked to people who were really bold,” he said.

READ MORE: Adam Lambert Says Gender Fluidity Is ‘So Much More Accepted And Visible’ Now

As Lambert told People, when he first auditioned for “American Idol”, he’d been openly gay for eight years. “I was very comfortable and secure with who I was,” he said.

While Lambert’s sexuality was never explicitly delineated on the show, he also never made any efforts to hide who he was.

READ MORE: Adam Lambert Slams Idea Of Theo James Playing George Michael In Biopic: ‘Another Straight Man Playing A Gay Icon’

“It was never a secret,” he recalled. “During the live broadcast, there was no one asking me what my sexual preference was, and we weren’t allowed to do interviews during the show back then because they wanted to keep everyone on a level playing field.”

When photos emerged online, prior to the “Idol” finale, of Lambert kissing another man, he was hit by backlash. Admitting it wasn’t pleasant, the experience ultimately toughened his resolve.

“It made me stronger and informed the kind of art that I wanted to make,” he said

READ MORE: Adam Lambert Says Homophobic Haters And Getting ‘Banned’ From TV Motivated Him To Be ‘As Gay’ As He ‘F**king Can Be’

“No matter what size or gender or sexuality you are, there is space for you,” Lambert added. “If you’re getting people talking, you’re winning on some level.”

A