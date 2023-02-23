Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner has nothing but love for Selena Gomez.

Earlier this week, the cosmetics mogul shared a series of photos on Instagram that had fans speculating she might be throwing shade Gomez’s way, but she’s shutting that down.

In the photos, taken from the set of a photoshoot, Jenner gave fans a look at her eyebrows, writing in a caption, “This was an accident????”

Another post featured a screenshot from a video chat with Hailey Bieber, zoomed in to highlight their eyebrows.

While the posts may have seemed innocuous enough, some fans made the connection to a video post by Gomez only hours before, in which she showed off her eyebrows and said, “I accidentally laminated my brows too much.”

On TikTok, user @devotedly.yours made the connection between the celebs’ posts, speculating that Jenner’s photos were meant as a knock against Gomez.

“This is so high school,” the user complained.

But Jenner herself got into the comments of the TikTok video, completely shutting down the rumour factory.

“This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts!” she wrote. “U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

Then Gomez popped in to respond, writing, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

In other Kylie/Selena news, this week Gomez reportedly passed Jenner to become the most-followed woman on Instagram.