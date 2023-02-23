Gisele Bündchen is unrecognizable in her latest cover shoot.

The supermodel posed for her first Vogue cover since her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized in October, with her donning a fiery red look while staring at the camera.

Her ensemble for the Vogue Italia shoot consisted of a red dress, featuring a flowing sheer top, with her rocking a red ‘do and matching thin eyebrows. She kept the same locks for another shot, showing off her enviable figure in a sheer netted outfit.

Bündchen was back to her brunette self in another photo, donning a pink bra and sheer skirt for one shot, as well as posing with her red locks in a black gown in another pic.

Bündchen’s shoot comes after a source told People she’d been loving throwing herself back into work following her split from Brady, whom she was married to for 13 years.

“She has been working a lot and just loves it,” the source told the mag earlier this month. “She really is in such a good place.”

The insider insisted the model was feeling “confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time.”