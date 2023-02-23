Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It looks like Sam Smith will have a cameo appearance in the “Sex and the City” spin-off.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer and the official “And Just Like That…” Instagram account both shared photos of them on the season 2 set.

READ MORE: ‘And Just Like That…’ Teases Season 2 Fashion With Sarita Choudhury In Glamorous Gold

“Up to something unholy on set,” Smith captioned the post, along with cheeky photos hanging around a production trailer.

The tease offered no hint as to what Smith’s role will be in the new season, including whether they are playing a new character, or appearing as themself.

Smith’s news gives fans of the “Sex and the City” franchise even more reason to be excited about the new season.

READ MORE: More Photos Emerge Of Sarah Jessica Parker & John Corbett In ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Along with the singer’s appearance, actor John Corbett is also returning to reprise his role as Carrie’s ex Aidan Shaw.

Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker have been photographed filming together, including sharing a smooch for one scene, which has had fans buzzing.

Season 2 of “And Just Like That…” premieres May 3.