Jennifer Lopez celebrated her twins Max and Emme’s 15th birthday with a special video on Wednesday.

The musician took to Instagram to share a montage of sweet moments, with the vid also featuring her husband Ben Affleck.

Lopez captioned the clip, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way.

“You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins”

Lopez relived cute moments from over the years as Taylor Swift’s “Fifteen” played in the background.

The twins’ stepdad Affleck also shares three children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10 — with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

A source told ET back in December that the kids were thriving as a blended family.

“They all really have respect for each other,” the insider said. “Jen’s relationship with Ben’s kids is natural and same goes for Ben’s bond with Jen’s kids.”