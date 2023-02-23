Katie Maloney is not pleased with her co-stars.

On the latest episode of “Vanderpump Rules” the reality star had it out with co-star Scheana Shay, accusing her of pushing Raquel Leviss to hook up with her ex-husband.

The argument came after Shay had tried to explain why she had been pre-partying with Leviss at Tom Schwartz’s new home, soon after his split from Maloney.

“Cause you want them to make out?” Maloney asked, accusingly. “I’ve heard all about your plans… It’s very disrespectful what you have been up to.”

Maloney had learned not long before that Shay had had Schwartz on her podcast, talking about their divorce and asking him questions about possibly hooking up with Leviss.

“What you did on your podcast is just f**king gross,” Maloney said. “You and your podcast should just stop right here. You did not need to talk about the most painful day in my life. It’s none of your f**king business.”

Shay responded, “He didn’t have to answer questions if he didn’t want to.”

But Maloney wasn’t having it, telling her, “Enough. Get the f**k out of my divorce with Tom. I’m really proud of where we are going and you’re derailing everything!’

“Well, that’s not my intention,” Shay answered, at which point Maloney called her a “little f**king troll.”

“Girl, you are mad at yourself,” Shay said in a confessional. “You are mad at Schwartz. Problems that have nothing to do with me. Get back under your bridge, b***h.”

In her own confessional during the episode, Maloney said of Shay’s actions, “It’s a total act of betrayal. Scheana was a bridesmaid at my wedding.’

As for whether Leviss would ever date Schwartz, she said in another confessional, “Are you out of your d**n mind?”

Despite that, though, paparazzi photos and headlines in the lead-up to the new season, which premiered last week, alleged that Schwartz and Leviss had shared a kiss, despite his agreement with his ex-wife not to hook up with each others’ friends amid their divorce.

“It was a tentative agreement. There was no ink involved, but that shouldn’t make a difference because I’m a man of my word,” Schwartz told ET Canada at the season 10 premiere, adding, “I needed a little spontaneity and maybe the timing and the person was in poor choice, but I was a toad and I needed a kiss.”

Maloney and Schwartz finalized their divorce in October 2022.