David Soul, one of the original “Starsky & Hutch” actors, is speaking out about the new female-led reboot of the show coming to Fox.

Soul, 79, played Detective Ken ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson in the original 1975 series, which aired on ABC until 1979. Soul acted alongside Paul Michael Glaser, who played Detective Dave Starsky.

The actor took to Twitter to voice his perspective on the new spin-off.

“Every article mentions the ‘original’ actors by name. So why not just reboot Paul and me—as a couple of old farts solving piddly-ass crimes at the assisted living facility where we would now live? Who can do Starsky and Hutch better than him and me?”

The tweet received a whopping 34k likes, with some big names showing allegiance. One of those names was “Wonder Woman” actress Lynda Carter, who responded, “I’d watch this.”

I’d watch this. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) February 22, 2023

The “Starsky & Hutch” reboot is still in development and has no official premiere date slated. The show is described as a ‘modern reimagining’ of the original series. It will star two female detectives named Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson.