A big “Mean Girls” reunion is in doubt.

With a musical version of the teen classic headed to the big screen, Page Six reports that talks to bring back original stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert have stalled.

A source told the outlet that all four stars had initially agreed to appear in the film, which is being adapted by original movie scribe Tina Fey from her own Broadway adaptation.

But apparently plans hit a roadblock due to the money offered to each of the actresses.

“Paramount Pictures doesn’t want to pay the girls what they are worth,” the source said. “All four girls were willing to come back, but Paramount has not been respectful of what they are worth.”

McAdams was also reportedly offered a larger role in the musical adaptation than the other three stars, but no deal has been signed as yet.

“As of now, the negotiations are stalled,” the source added.

Fey, meanwhile, is set to reprise her role as math teacher Ms. Norbury from the 2004 film, with a reported seven-figure deal to star, on top of writing and producing the new film.

Lohan and the other stars were reportedly only offered a “fraction” of Fey’s fee.

A rep for Fey declined to comment to Page Six, while reps for Paramount and the other four stars have not responded.