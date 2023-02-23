Ryan Reynolds is investing in his roots.

Maximum Effort, the production and advertising company Reynolds co-founded and leads with his business partner George Dewey, is part of an ownership group creating a 1.2 million-square-foot studio in Markham, Ontario. Developers say this will be Canada’s largest film and TV production hub.

Real-estate development group Watford Group, based in Markham, is leading the investments with Maximum Efffort in a $1.5 billion private-equity fund focusing on real estate, sports, media and venture capital. The studio is one of their first projects.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Partners With Terry Fox Foundation For 43rd Annual Run ‘Dear Terry’ T-Shirt

“Maximum Effort has grown in ways and directions that we’ve never imagined,” said the “Deadpool” actor in a statement regarding the new investment. “To be launching a fund and building a 1.2 million-square-foot studio facility in Ontario is both mind-boggling and humbling. Regardless, I’m excited to expand our storytelling capabilities in new directions and to bring more production work to Ontario.”

The news of Reynolds’ latest investment plan comes after a report stating that Reynolds was planning a proposal to purchase the Ottawa Senators.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Shares Family Update After Blake Lively Welcomed Baby No. 4

Construction is scheduled to begin shortly on the new studio.

Maximum Effort started in 2018 and their production credits include 20th Century Studios’ “Free Guy”, Apple TV+’s “Spirited”, and Amazon Studios’ “Shotgun Wedding”.