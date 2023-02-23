Blake Lively almost made it into The Plastics.

Amanda Seyfried spoke about playing Karen Smith in 2004’s “Mean Girls” in a new interview with Vanity Fair, revealing that Lively first auditioned for Karen and she went for the role of Regina George.

Rachel McAdams eventually ended up nabbing the part of Regina.

Seyfried recalled, “I’d flown out to L.A. for the first time with my mother. It was very exciting.

“I met Lacey Chabert for the first time, and Lindsay Lohan was in the room, and Blake Lively was playing Karen, and then I was Regina.”

“The Dropout” star went on, “I flew home, and they were like, ‘We think you’re more correct for Karen.’

“So I was like, ‘Oh god, OK, sure.’”

Seyfried said of playing the beloved character, “I think the reason we love Karen so much — and also the reason that she’s so funny — is that she is just being brutally honest, and it’s so beautiful, and it’s what makes her so endearing.

“And she’s not that smart, but she totally knows it. And everything that she reacts to is just her truth, her true reaction. And I think we all love people like that because we can trust them.”

“She’s the person with the biggest heart,” Seyfried continued, adding of some of her most-loved scenes: “She truly believes that the best idea would be to go to Taco Bell and that her secret is that she is psychic and has a sports channel. How could you not fall in love with somebody who fully believes that they have ESPN?”

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Lively auditioning for the hit flick, with casting director Marci Liroff previously telling Cosmopolitan U.K. that she’d been a top pick.

Liroff shared back in 2019, “We wanted Blake Lively, who hadn’t done ‘The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants’ yet, for Karen. She came down to the final tests but, at some point, some of the filmmakers said to keep looking.

“Amanda Seyfried had read for Regina and we really liked her but then Lorne [producer, Michaels] suggested, ‘Why don’t we make her Karen?'”