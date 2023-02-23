Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Cardi B is paying her dues.

The 30-year-old rapper tweeted a stylish picture of herself heading to court-ordered community service on Wednesday after pleading guilty to misdemeanour charges in Sept. 2018 following a massive melee at a strip club.

“On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES!” tweeted the “Up” rapper, rocking a pair of pink Maison Margiela boots.

The star accompanied the boots with a large tweed pink Chanel bag and a pink Teddy Bear beanie.

READ MORE: ‘You’ Season 4 Takes Cardi B And Penn Badgley’s Twitter Friendship To New Heights

On my way to serve some community service time …..DONT COMMIT CRIMES! pic.twitter.com/4KnMIcqN53 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2023

After several altercations at Angels Strip Club in Flushings, Queens, the charges emerged over an alleged personal dispute. According to prosecutors, Cardi and her entourage were brawling with employees at the club.

Prosecutors described the confrontation: “The victims allegedly had glass bottles hurled at them, alcoholic drinks thrown in their faces and one woman’s head was slammed into the bar.”

READ MORE: Here’s Why Cardi B Didn’t Publicly Address Husband Offset’s Cheating Rumours

Cardi began her community service obligations after her Jan. 17 appearance at Queens Criminal Court.

This isn’t the first tweet Cardi has sent out regarding her legal responsibilities. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper tweeted on Jan. 20 another selfie with the caption: “Second day of community service……Obey the law”.