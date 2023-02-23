Kelsea Ballerini is facing cheating allegations.

In a new report from Page Six, an insider has claimed that the country pop star had an affair with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart during her marriage to Morgan Evans.

The affair allegedly occurred in Aug. 2019, when Ballerini and Taggart performed at Lollapalooza, playing their 2018 collaboration “This Feeling”.

The source claimed that Ballerini came clean about everything to Evans in 2021, and that affair, along with other issues in their marriage, led the singer to file for divorce last year, “blindsiding” Evans.

Ballerini and Evans’ divorce was finalized in Oct. 2022.

News of the alleged affair comes just a day after Evans shared a post on Instagram addressing the split, and suggesting his ex-wife hasn’t been truthful with the public about the circumstances of their breakup.

“It’s really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren’t reality and that leave out what really happened,” he wrote.

“She knows I’m not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly. If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps. All I ask is that if you’re on my pages, please don’t be mean. Don’t be mean to Kelsea, don’t be mean to each other,” Evans added. “Life’s too short.”

In an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Tuesday, Ballerini spoke about her divorce, and detailed a fight she’d had with Evans before the CMA Awards in Aug. 2019, weeks before the alleged affair is said to have taken place.

“There was, like, many a night of sleeping on the couch,” the singer said. “I slept on the couch the night before the CMAs, and I remember I went to rehearsal at the arena and texting him, and him being like, ‘I’ll see you at the carpet.’”

Recently, Ballerini has been dating “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes.