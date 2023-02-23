Pink loves Madonna, but she insists the feeling isn’t mutual.

The musician was asked whether she and Madonna were friends during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show”.

Pink responded, “No. Madonna doesn’t like me, I don’t know why. Some people just don’t like me.”

“I understand it, I’m a polarizing individual,” Pink went on, as Stern insisted Madonna was the same.

“She is man,” the hitmaker admitted, adding: “F**k, I loved her.”

Pink said of how she thinks Madonna ended up not liking her, “She kind of tried to play me on [U.S. talk show ‘Live With Regis And Kelly’] and I’m not the one, it didn’t work out.

“It’s such a silly story, because I f**king love Madonna and I love her no matter what. I still love her. She was such an inspiration to me.

“It sort of got twisted around that I was like fan-girling and dying to meet Madonna, when in actuality, she invited me into her dressing room. And so, I said a joke when Regis brought me out, and he was like, ‘I heard you were just falling over yourself backstage, how does it feel?’

“I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me!’… Didn’t work out for us.”

Pink recently spoke to ET Canada about not getting nervous when performing. See more in the clip below.