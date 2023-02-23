Katie Rost is ready for her “RHOP” comeback after living a much different lifestyle for the last few weeks.

The 42-year-old former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star admitted that she had begged executive producer Andy Cohen for her spot on the series back.

After completing rehab, Rost’s plea comes forward after revealing that she is working a minimum-wage job at Bethesda Co-op, an organic market.

READ MORE: ‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby Reveals Her Divorce ‘Did Not Work Out In My Favour’ Due To Prenup

Rost took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the news.

“I’ve asked Andy Cohen to bring me back, apologized, gone to shul and said sorry,” she revealed, referring to a now-deleted Instagram post in which she called out the host for not inviting her to the show’s Season 4 reunion in 2019.

However, Rost admitted she still needs to hear back from the 54-year-old producer: “All that stuff. Radio silence.”

READ MORE: Robyn Dixon And Juan Dixon Are Getting Married Again, Announcement Expected In ‘RHOP’ Finale

She continued, “I have a lot going on that a lot of people can relate to and a-lot HAS changed. I’m reliable. If they are still casting. Hire me. I’m here. And I’m real. #RHOP for real.”