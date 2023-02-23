Click to share this via email

Brooklyn Beckham has another new tattoo dedicated to the love of his life.

Beckham debuted his latest inking — a huge portrait of Nicola Peltz on his upper right arm — during an interview on E!’s “The Rundown” on Tuesday.

He told host Erin Lim Rhodes that definitely isn’t the only tatt he has for Peltz.

“I am half-covered with stuff for her,” Beckham shared, confirming he had over 20 tributes for his other half.

“They’re very addictive, especially when you love someone. You just want to cover everywhere.”

Beckham’s tatt comes after court documents from the Peltz family’s legal battle with wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, who were brought in just six weeks before the ceremony and let go nine days later, were posted online.

Nelson Peltz is claiming they refused to return a $159,000 deposit, Page Six reported, with the docs stating he wanted to cancel the wedding at one point, calling it a “s**t show.”

Despite all the alleged drama, Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in a stunning $3 million ceremony in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Multiple celebrities were in attendance, including Gordon Ramsay, Serena and Venus Williams and Eva Longoria.