Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are bearing everything on their anniversary.

Klum paid tribute to her husband in a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, including a stripped-down photo of the pair.

“Love of my life,” the German supermodel captioned the post, showing the couple posing nude and locking lips for a mirror selfie.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum — Photo: @heidiklum/Instagram

The lovebirds appeared swarmed by many red, heart-shaped balloons, and a bouquet of red roses sat beside Klum in the corner of the room.

The celebratory carousel post also featured a short video of the couple cuddling as they share a peck on the lips.

The 49-year-old supermodel married the 33-year-old Tokio Hotel rocker in 2019, almost one year after they started dating.

Klum recently said she was still open to having more kids while appearing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”. “It depends what day it is,” she explained. “Some days I’m here, some days I’m here. It’s a lot. I’ve done it four times.”

The “America’s Got Talent” judge currently doesn’t have any children with Kaulitz. However, she shares an 18-year-old daughter Leni with ex Flavio Briatore and sons Henry, 17, and Johan, 16, and 13-year-old daughter Lou with ex-husband Seal.