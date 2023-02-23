Helen Mirren suffered an accident while doing her own stunts on “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”.

The actress, who plays Hespera in the sequel to the 2019 flick, tells Graham Norton on Friday’s episode of his talk show that she really wanted to get in on the action herself.

The 77-year-old recalls, “I did some of my own stunts, but I broke my finger.

“I was incredibly brave and didn’t say anything or complain because I wanted to be a real ‘stunty’ person.”

Mirren says of the film, “Don’t ask me about the plot, it’s too complicated!

“We are angry goddesses wearing unbelievably heavy costumes. It was very hot and uncomfortable and in fact Lucy (Liu) said at the end of the first day’s shooting, ‘They are trying to kill us’ in all seriousness.

“I wanted to do it because I loved the first ‘Shazam’. It was sweet and funny. I am not a big superhero type person, but I loved the idea of it and happily signed up for the second one. It is great.”

Mirren stars in the film alongside lead actor Zachary Levi, who is reprising his role as Shazam, as well as Lucy Liu’s Kalypso, Rachel Zegler’s Anthea, Adam Brody’s Super Hero Freddy, and more.

A synopsis reads, “The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word ‘SHAZAM!’ is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.”