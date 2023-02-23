DijahSB is proving just how versatile they are.

The critically acclaimed Toronto hip hop artist just put their imprint on Nickelback’s “Burn It to the Ground” during the latest CBC Music Nickelback Sessions.

The cover comes about as Nickelback is prepping to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at this year’s Juno Awards.

DijahSB explained the nostalgic meaning as to why they chose “Burn It to the Ground” for their rendition.

“I picked ‘Burn It to the Ground’ because, growing up, I was a big wrestling fan and it was Monday Night RAW‘s theme song,” DijahSB said to CBC Music. “It was just such an exciting thing and honestly, I knew the lyrics before I even knew what song it was. It’s just a legendary song.”

DijahSB effortlessly transforms the arena rock anthem into a smooth, luscious club banger relying on nothing but their powerful flow.

The rapper’s next EP, Living Simple, is due later this year.