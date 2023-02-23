Just a day after revealing her baby’s name, Paris Hilton has unveiled new photos of little Phoenix.

The heiress is on the cover of Glamour UK‘s new digital issue, and in it she poses for her first photos with her baby boy, named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

On Instagram, the magazine shared the photos, including one of the mother giving her son a kiss, while another features the two of them with Hilton’s husband Carter Reum.

Hilton and Reum welcomed their baby via surrogate on Jan. 24, but kept the whole thing a secret from the public and their family.

“I felt my life has been so public, I really wanted to keep it private,” she told Glamour. “Of course, it was hard not to tell anyone, because it’s such an exciting time. But I also loved being able to share this with just Carter.”

She added of Phoenix, “I’m so obsessed with my little angel and when he looks into my eyes, I just melt. He’s such a good baby.”