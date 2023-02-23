Quavo is celebrating Takeoff’s greatness.

On Wednesday, the former Migos rapper shared a brand new song paying tribute to his late nephew Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting at age 28 last year.

READ MORE: Quavo Pays Tribute To Takeoff At The 2023 Grammys

The song, titled “Greatness”, was released in the form of a music video on YouTube, and has yet to appear on music streaming services.

“Yeah, you made the greatest time with your life/ Right now, it’s greatness/ You pick the perfect time in the world, it’s right now/ That time is greatness,” Quavo raps on the track.

He also appears to reference the end of Migos, the trio he led with Takeoff and cousin Offset, rapping, “Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherfuckin’ flow — n***a, Take did that/ So don’t ask about the group/ He gone, we gone, young n***a, it can’t come back.”

The video for the song features Quavo looking over his collection of jewelry and cash.

READ MORE: Offset Disputes Report About Fight With Quavo Backstage At The Grammys Over Takeoff Tribute

A couple of months earlier, the rapper released the more mournful tribute song “Without You”, remembering Takeoff and rapping, “I wish I had a time machine/ So you can take a ride with me/ Wrap my arms around and hold you tight, Phew/ So you can never say goodbye to me.”

Quavo performed the song with Maverick City during the In Memoriam segment at the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this month.