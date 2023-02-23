Drake is pondering a “graceful exit.”

The Toronto rapper makes the revelation in a teaser clip for an extended interview with Lil Yachty as part of a promotional video for Yachty’s FUTUREMOOD company.

Lil Yachty posted the clip to Instagram on Thursday showing Drake and Yachty lounging poolside as Drake expresses his thoughts.

“I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like, I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit.”

Despite speculation, there’s zero confirmation on whether the statement refers to Drake leaving the music industry. There’s also no indication of whether the quote is being used as a marketing stunt to bring further attention to Lil Yachty’s sunglasses.

The full interview drops on Friday when all the questions will hopefully be answered.