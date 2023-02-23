Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez is feeling revealing.

On Wednesday night, the “Only Murders in the Building” star shared a very busty throwback photo on Instagram from a past night out.

In the post, which shows Gomez taking a sip from a cocktail while wearing a low-cut strapless outfit, the actress admitted she thought twice about posting it in the first place.

“I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh,” she wrote.

Fans and friends celebrated the post in a show of body positivity.

“This is one of my favorite pictures of youuuu,” commented singer Lauren Jauregui.

Nicola Peltz added, “UMMM GIVE THE FANS WHAT WE WANT 😍🔥 MOST STUNNING GIRL EVER!”

Gomez as frequently been open about body image issues, including in a recent video talking about her weight gain as a result of lupus meds.

“I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and nobody knows the real story, I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful,” she said in the video.