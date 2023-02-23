HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The Oscars are making sure they’re prepared for everything this year.

The Academy is implementing a “whole crisis team” in case something similar to 2022’s infamous Chris Rock and Will Smith slap incident happens this year.

Bill Kramer, who was named Academy CEO in June, spoke with Time this week about the reasoning behind the newfound enlisting of a crisis team.

“But we have a whole crisis team, something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place,” said Kramer. “We’ve run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen.”

“Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars,” continued Kramer.

David Rubin and Dawn Hudson, who served as Academy President and CEO last year, shared a detailed letter revealing the Board of Governor’s plan to ban Will Smith from the Oscars for 10 years.

Smith has since released an apology regarding the altercation and recently made light of the confrontation on TikTok.