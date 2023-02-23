Click to share this via email

Adam Lambert is aging up with his music.

The musician revealed his amazing transformation for the music video for “Getting Older” on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a teaser for the music video with the caption, “Wow, time really does fly!”

“The official music video for my version of “Getting Older” by @billieeilish is finally OUT NOW ✨,” he added.

The short video showed the 41-year-old undergoing an incredible transformation with make-up and prosthetics into a balding, greying, elderly version of himself.

The track is a Billie Eilish original, but Lambert is putting his own spin on the song with a glam rock rendition.

“I’ve always wanted to do a complete transformation with makeup,” he told People of the process. “Although it took nearly four hours, the end result was so lifelike, it was worth it!”

The song is featured on his upcoming covers album High Drama which releases on Friday.

Speaking about his decision to include her song, he revealed it was due to the “universal” nature of the lyrics.

“I mean, no matter how old you are, we all feel the things that the lyrics describe,” he said. “[Singing it] felt very confessional.”