Selena Gomez is there when a friend needs her.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star recently responded to a resurfaced clip of Hailey Bieber sending some severe shade at Taylor Swift.

The TikTok called Bieber a “mean girl” and showed a clip from what appears to be “Drop the Mic”, a show that the model hosted with Method Man.

The short clip shows Method Man describing a rap battle as having “some of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album.” At the mention of Swift’s name, Bieber points her finger at her mouth and pretends to gag, much to the audience’s laughter.

Gomez swiftly shot back in the comments, writing: “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Selena Gomez shows support for Taylor Swift under a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging after Taylor is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/uMl7VsgVq3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

The “My Mind & Me” singer posted her comments after media speculation that cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner and Bieber were mocking Gomez’s eyebrows on Instagram.

Though both Jenner and Gomez appeared to clear the air regarding that situation, Gomez appears to be on a streak on social media, where she also commented, “I love you” in response to a TikTok calling Jenner and Bieber “nepo babies” who were acting like “mean girls.”