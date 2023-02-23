Lala Kent isn’t buying Randall Emmett’s denials.

On Wednesday, the “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté at the season 10 viewing party in L.A. and she reacted to her ex denying that he is engaged.

Kent had recently claimed on “Watch What Happens Live” that her ex-fiancé is engaged to his new girlfriend.

But in a statement to The Sun, a rep for Emmett said, “Randall is not engaged. Anyone who says otherwise is either lying, ill-informed or both.”

When Chanté asked Kent about the denial, she stuck to her guns on the rumour.

I mean, I think he’s incapable of telling the truth, in my opinion,” she said. “It’s so funny because behind-the-scenes, when I refer to her as his fiancée, he doesn’t correct me.”

She continued, “But in the press he’s telling — unless his best friends and employees are lying to me, which I don’t know what they would have to gain to say, ‘I got to tell you something, they’re actually engaged.'”

Kent added, “I don’t know what the big deal is. He’s single. He’s allowed to go get engaged, you know? Mazel.”

Emmett and Kent first met in 2015, and began dating in the years after, going public and getting engaged in 2018.

In 2020, they were forced to cancel their wedding plans due to the COVID pandemic, but in 2021 they shared the happy news that they had welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Ocean.

Later in 2021, the couple split, with Kent claiming in an L.A. Times interview in 2022 that Emmett had “tackled me and knocked me to the ground” when she confronted him about his alleged infidelity, among other misdeeds. Emmett denied the claims.

The reality star was also asked about the ongoing feud between Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, but said she’s basically staying out of it.

“You know, I have a child to pay for. I kind of stay in my own little world,” Kent said. “You know what? As much as I love the [drama], I try to keep it off Instagram.”

As for whether Schroeder might return to the “Vanderpump” fold, Kent said, “She’s one of my dear friends, so I want her to be wherever she’s happy. And if that would be returning and she was asked to come back, obviously I would welcome her with open arms.”