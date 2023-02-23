Stassi Schroeder won’t be making a comeback if Scheana Shay has anything to say about it.

On Wednesday night, ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté caught up with Shay at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 viewing party.

Asked if she would want Schroeder to return to the reality show, Shay answered in no uncertain terms, “No, I don’t think she should ever be back on ‘Vanderpump Rules’.”

Schroeder starred in the first season of the show, departing briefly early on, but returning and continuing to star through season 8.

Last month, Shay told Heavy that Schroeder’s feuds with some of her friends on the show have made keeping a close relationship difficult.

“When other people who I’m close with are on the outs with those people, it’s just — it makes it a little more difficult,” she said.

Adding that she wishes “nothing but love to that family,” Shay said that her own family “haven’t been invited to hang out with [Schroeder’s daughter] recently.”

Not everyone in “Vanerpump” world agrees with Shay, though. Chanté also caught up with Lala Kent on the red carpet Wednesday night and asked her about a Schroeder comeback.

“She’s one of my dear friends, so I want her to be wherever she’s happy,” Kent said. “And if that would be returning and she was asked to come back, obviously I would welcome her with open arms.”

Schroeder was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020 after co-star Faith Stower accused her and fellow co-star Kristen Doute of falsely reporting her to the police for a crime she had not committed.