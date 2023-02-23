Despite the controversy surrounding the film, Ben Stiller is still “proud” of “Tropic Thunder”.

The 2008 action comedy features Robert Downey Jr. as Australian method actor Kirk Lazarus. Kirk undergoes “pigmentation alteration” surgery to play the role of a black man in a movie.

Critics have heavily scrutinized the use of Downey’s blackface in the film despite the actor earning a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscars for the role.

READ MORE: Ben Stiller Turns 2022 Emmys Into Father-Daughter Date Night With Ella Stiller

Stiller’s character in the film has also attracted a myriad of controversies. His character in the movie, Tugg Speedman, plays the role of Simple Jack, who is meant to be a satire of actors who chase critical acclaim by playing disabled roles.

A fan took to Twitter on Feb. 21, where they asked Stiller to “stop apologizing for the film.”

I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder. Don’t know who told you that. It’s always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it. 🙏✊😊 — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 21, 2023

READ MORE: Ben Stiller And Sean Penn Permanently Banned From Entering Russia Amid Support For Ukraine

Stiller responded by stating: “I make no apologies for ‘Tropic Thunder‘. Don’t know who told you that. It’s always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it.”

Downey Jr. also responded to the film’s blackface controversies while on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast in 2020, where he stated: “I think having a moral psychology is job one. Sometimes, you just gotta go, ‘Yeah I effed up.’ In my defense, “Tropic Thunder“ is about how wrong [blackface] is, so I take exception.”