Mark Wahlberg spoke about his faith to mark Ash Wednesday this week.

The actor, who is a devout Catholic, admitted it’s “not popular” to be super religious in Hollywood, but said his faith was “everything” to him.

Appearing on Wednesday’s “Today” show, Wahlberg, who had an ash black cross on his forehead, told Savannah Guthrie of whether his faith is something he’s always spoken about, “I have [always talked about it].

“It’s a balance. I don’t wanna jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith.

“That’s an even bigger sin. You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but, you know, I cannot deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people,” he added.

“It’s a balance,” Mark Wahlberg told @SavannahGuthrie of his practice of discussing religion. “I don’t want to jam it down anybody’s throat, but I do not deny my faith." https://t.co/ijCgDGhBi1 pic.twitter.com/W6h0uXvT1j — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 22, 2023

The “Ted” star said of what his faith means to him: “It’s everything, it’s afforded me so many things.

“God didn’t come to save the saints, he came to save the sinners. We’ve all had issues in our lives and we want to be better versions of ourselves, and through focusing [on] my faith, it’s allowed me to do that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Wahlberg spoke about still doing his early morning starts, as well as discussing why his family moved to Nevada.

See more in the clip above.