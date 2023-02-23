Asia is looking like the most likely next destination for a White Lotus vacation.

Sitting down for a keynote conversation at the Berlinale Series Market, “The White Lotus” executive producer David Bernad teased the next season of the HBO hit.

“We’ve tried to work in Asia a lot and hopefully season 3 will be our chance to make something happen there,” he said, Deadline reported.

Previously, series creator Mike White had also teased the possibility of an Asia-set season of the show, following its Hawaiian and Italian settings in the previous seasons.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said in an interview clip released during season 2. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

White also told Deadline prior to the season 2 premiere, “I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

Meanwhile, Bernad also talked about the making of season 2, and revealed that the role of Ethan, played by actor Will Sharpe, was originally set to go to “Dahmer” star Evan Peters.

“That part was the last part we cast in the season, and originally it was supposed to be Evan Peters, but for whatever reason – scheduling or timing – it didn’t work out,” he said.

“We were really trying to figure how to cast that part so it didn’t feel like familiar casting,” Bernad added. “We were in Rome auditioning Italian actors, and I was jetlagged Googling at 4am and I came across Will Sharpe in ‘Giri/Haji’, which is a brilliant show in the UK. I’d never seen him before and he was just incredibly talented. I looked at his other work and realized he was kind of a chameleon.”