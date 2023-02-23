Click to share this via email

Teenage girls are awakening their power in Prime Video’s new series.

The streamer released the official trailer for “The Power”, a series based on British author Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel. ​

The series tells the story of a world where teenage girls suddenly discover they have the power to channel electricity at will. This startling discover creates waves as the existing power structures and balance become upset.

“The Power” – Photo: Prime Video

The series stars Toni Collette as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and others.

“The Power” premieres on March 31 with the release of the first three episodes. New episodes follow every Friday.