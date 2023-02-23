The Oscars are getting a big dose of RiRi.

On Thursday, the Academy announced that Rihanna is set to perform at the upcoming Oscars, where she is nominated for Best Original Song.

Rihanna will perform “Lift Me Up”, from the Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, for which she is nominated alongside Tems, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson.

The nomination also marks the singer’s first ever at the Oscars.

“Wakanda Forever”, meanwhile, is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett, who is widely considered the frontrunner in the category, as well as Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Costume Design and Visual Effects.

The announcement of Rihanna’s performance comes less than two weeks after she stunned sports fans and viewers around the world with her showstopping Super Bowl Halftime Show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

Fans are also highly anticipating the announcement of Rihanna’s long-awaited next studio album, expected this year, which would be her first since 2016’s Anti.

The Oscars will broadcast live on Sunday, March 12.