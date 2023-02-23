Britney Spears isn’t staying silent about her treatment by the paparazzi.

In a post on her Instagram account, the “Toxic” singer took aim at the media, and specifically cited TMZ, complaining about their coverage of her.

“The constant lies from the media and TMZ have felt like borderline harassment … it’s extremely disturbing, due to the fact of how incredibly important it is at this time in my life to be supported and respected !!!” she wrote, alongside a clip from “The Andy Griffith Show”.

In the clip, Andy Griffith tells a young Ron Howard, “Just because somebody said something doesn’t mean it has to be printed. You don’t circulate stories that are mean and unkind about people. There are too many other stories to put in, nice stories.”

Howard responds, “When we put in the nice kinda stories, nobody wanted to buy the paper.”

In her post, Spears continued, “Also, the way the news has always spread lies about me is incredibly heartbreaking !!!”

The singer highlighted her own personal growth, despite all the media attention over the controversies surrounding her, including her conservatorship battle with her family.

“I meditate over hope and excitement for my future !!! I have transformed my whole life with the elimination of my conservatorship and I deserve respect !!!” Spears wrote. “It’s almost embarrassing commenting on this because of how completely outrageous what’s being said is !!! It’s my right to protect myself from the cruelty of the outside world !!!”