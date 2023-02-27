David DeLuise, Jennifer Stone and Selena Gomez- The Cast of "Wizards of Waverly Place" Visits the World of Disney, New York, America - 06 Sep 2008

Selena Gomez got emotional while taking a trip down memory lane with her “Wizards of Waverly Place” family.

The actress, whose career kicked off as a teenager thanks to her beloved character Alex Russo on the hit Disney series, joined her former co-stars Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise on the latest episode of their podcast “Wizards of Waverly Pod” by PodCo, created by former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano and her husband, CEO and film producer Brendan Rooney.

Gomez, 30, was “feeling all the feels” as she joined Stone and DeLuise immediately after “a three-hour therapy session” at the time when the fourth episode, released on Monday, was recorded.

“I’m going to cry,” the “Only Murders in the Building” star said while reminiscing on the “genuine love” and “unconditional trust and bond” she had with her entire “Wizards” family.

Gomez admitted that she’s never felt more “comfortable” with any other character and cast than her “Wizards” crew.

“I felt like I was the happiest I had been my whole life,” she shared. “I recognize that obviously it’s because I have this different attention on me that I just didn’t have then, and that was a really pure time, and I miss that.”

David DeLuise, Jennifer Stone and Selena Gomez- The Cast of “Wizards of Waverly Place” Visits the World of Disney, New York, America – 06 Sep 2008 — Photo by Startraks/Shutterstock

Gomez continued to get into her feels when she looked back on a memorable scene.

“I don’t know why I tend to go to the really emotional stuff,” she joked. “It’s just who I am, and I just got out of therapy, that’s why.”

“I remember I was actually going through a breakup, or it was 18 million breakups, but I remember I had to shoot this scene where I was crying over Mason, and I allowed myself to just feel sad,” she explained, referring to her character’s main love interest who was portrayed by Gregg Sulkin.

Speaking of Gomez’s teenage love life, Stone, who played Alex’s best friend Harper Finkle, recalled how Selena would write her initial “S” plus the initial of whoever she was dating at the time in sharpie on the back of a swing set on the “Wizards” set.

“What would you write? A boy’s name and then cross it out and then write the next boy’s name?” Deluise, who portrayed Alex’s dad, asked.

“Yes. I remember I had it about Cole and Dylan Sprouse at one time,” Gomez clarified. “I was a hopeless romantic.”

As the three continued to reminisce on “Wizards”, Gomez revealed that her little sister Gracie, 9, has been watching the popular teen sitcom.

“She’s fallen in love with the show,” the actress said.

“Even before she was born, sometimes I would be by myself, and I would just throw on an episode to fall asleep to. I just loved it,” she added about re-watching series.

“Who’s her favourite character?” Deluise asked.

“Oh, I don’t know if she has one,” Gomez replied, poking fun at how her younger sister “gets mad at my character a lot.”

Things then took a turn when Stone and Deluise came in hot, asking Gomez some personal questions.

“What has been your biggest mistake so far?” Deluise asked his former TV daughter.

“Probably not staying in touch with you guys,” Gomez admitted.

“I think I slowly became kind of shamed,” she continued, explaining: “I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made. I didn’t want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because A, you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and B, I didn’t want to let you down.”

Gomez’s honest answer made Deluise emotional as he removed his glasses to wipe away his tears.

As for what Gomez would have told her younger self when she was on “Wizards”, the actress shared: “I wish that I had maybe known how hard it was going to get.”

“But to know that I’d get on the other side of it,” she continued. “I think that is what I think. I don’t know why that’s so weird for me to answer that… because I just want to go back.”

For more on Gomez’s emotional interview, check out the video above.